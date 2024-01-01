Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CHECK OUT THIS MILEAGE! TOP OF THE LINE BLACK EDITION, 7 PASSENGER, HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAM, BLIS, COLLISION WARNING, POWER TAILGATE, ETC!</p><p></p><p>SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!</p><p></p> <br /> <br /> <br /> **Advertised price is for finance purchase. <br /> *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.<p><em>**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.</em></p>

2019 Honda Pilot

24,619 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Pilot

Black Edition **COMING SOON**

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Pilot

Black Edition **COMING SOON**

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 11553447
  2. 11553447
  3. 11553447
  4. 11553447
  5. 11553447
  6. 11553447
  7. 11553447
  8. 11553447
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,619KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H07KB505515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,619 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS MILEAGE! TOP OF THE LINE BLACK EDITION, 7 PASSENGER, HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAM, BLIS, COLLISION WARNING, POWER TAILGATE, ETC!

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!









**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orr Motors

Used 2021 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 RAM 1500 SPORT 41,131 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Laramie **COMING SOON** for sale in Stittsville, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Laramie **COMING SOON** 17,526 KM $57,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Highlander Limited **COMING SOON** for sale in Stittsville, ON
2023 Toyota Highlander Limited **COMING SOON** 20,180 KM $52,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Pilot