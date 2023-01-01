Menu
2019 Hyundai Accent

54,071 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

ESSENTIAL **COMIGN SOON**

ESSENTIAL **COMIGN SOON**

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

54,071KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205601
  • Stock #: 7016
  • VIN: 3KPC25A31KE083283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,071 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER GROUP, AUTOMATIC, A/C, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

