Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

53,698 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

PREFERRED 2.4 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

PREFERRED 2.4 AWD

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 8493874
  2. 8493874
  3. 8493874
  4. 8493874
  5. 8493874
  6. 8493874
  7. 8493874
  8. 8493874
  9. 8493874
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8493874
  • Stock #: 6631
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAD4KH005904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 53,698 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD PREFERRED PKG WITH HEATEDSEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAM ETC!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2018 Mazda MAZDA6 SI...
 0 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 166,798 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 ST EXP...
 68,902 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory