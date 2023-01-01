Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

7,047 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 10498020
  2. 10498020
  3. 10498020
  4. 10498020
  5. 10498020
  6. 10498020
  7. 10498020
  8. 10498020
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
7,047KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10498020
  • Stock #: 6748
  • VIN: KM8J3CA40KU041234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 7,047 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD PREFERRED TRIM WITH GREAT FEATURE LIKE BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA,BLIS, ETC!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.


*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2021 Mazda CX-5 GT
 28,140 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 7,047 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V LX C...
 2,224 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory