2019 Hyundai Tucson ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 , 0 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10498020

10498020 Stock #: 6748

6748 VIN: KM8J3CA40KU041234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 7,047 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.