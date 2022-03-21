$62,999+ tax & licensing
$62,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2019 Infiniti QX80
2019 Infiniti QX80
LUXE 7 Passenger 7 PASSENGER LOADED!
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$62,999
+ taxes & licensing
31,842KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8685551
- Stock #: 6685
- VIN: JN8AZ2NE1K9236123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 6685
- Mileage 31,842 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED OF COURSE!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9