2019 Infiniti QX80

31,842 KM

$62,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

LUXE 7 Passenger 7 PASSENGER LOADED!

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

31,842KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8685551
  • Stock #: 6685
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NE1K9236123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 31,842 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED OF COURSE!




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
7 Speed Automatic

Email Orr Motors

