Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-5

22,880 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

**COMING SOON** GS AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

**COMING SOON** GS AWD

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 9432135
  2. 9432135
  3. 9432135
  4. 9432135
  5. 9432135
  6. 9432135
  7. 9432135
  8. 9432135
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

22,880KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432135
  • Stock #: 6852
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM0K1573969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 22,880 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD GS MODEL, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!






**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2016 Kia Sorento 2.0...
 87,774 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 **CO...
 22,880 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 74,434 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory