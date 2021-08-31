2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,999 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 9 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7768155

7768155 Stock #: 6486

6486 VIN: WDC0G4KB7KV167098

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 28,914 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.