Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Armada

42,000 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Armada

2019 Nissan Armada

SL LOADED ARMADA!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Armada

SL LOADED ARMADA!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 5667969
  2. 5667969
  3. 5667969
  4. 5667969
  5. 5667969
  6. 5667969
  7. 5667969
  8. 5667969
  9. 5667969
  10. 5667969
  11. 5667969
  12. 5667969
  13. 5667969
  14. 5667969
  15. 5667969
  16. 5667969
  17. 5667969
  18. 5667969
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

42,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5667969
  • Stock #: 6145-1
  • VIN: JN8AY2NC0K9580834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY A CAR FROM YOUR COUCH PROGRAM!  AVAILABLE RETURN POLICY*  90 DAY WARRANTY* AND DELIVERY TO YOUR DRIVEWAY!  


LOADED WITH 360 CAMERAS, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT, COLLISION WARNING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF, ETC!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Navigation System
4x4
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2019 Nissan Armada S...
 42,000 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE-1
 102,412 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Outback ...
 0 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory