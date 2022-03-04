Menu
2019 RAM 1500

99,601 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Laramie LOADED LARAMIE

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

99,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8493880
  • Stock #: 6600-1
  • VIN: 1C6SRFJTXKN501582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,601 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED! PANO ROOF, 12" SCREEN, CAMERAS, BLIS,. HEATED LEATHER ETC!



 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

