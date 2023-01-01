Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

70,647 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS BLACK PKG CREW CAB 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS BLACK PKG CREW CAB 4X4

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 9614371
  2. 9614371
  3. 9614371
  4. 9614371
  5. 9614371
  6. 9614371
  7. 9614371
  8. 9614371
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,647KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9614371
  • Stock #: 6846
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT1KG730809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,647 KM

Vehicle Description

CREW CAB 4X4, 6 PASSENGER, HEMI 5,7L V8, REVERSE CAMERA.BLUETOOTH, HEATED MIRRORS, SIDE AIRBAGS, POWER GROUP, BLACK ALLOYS, ETC!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2022 Princecraft VEC...
 0 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 2500...
 123,735 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline...
 73,648 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory