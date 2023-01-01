$33,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-836-3333
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS BLACK PKG CREW CAB 4X4
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9614371
- Stock #: 6846
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT1KG730809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,647 KM
Vehicle Description
CREW CAB 4X4, 6 PASSENGER, HEMI 5,7L V8, REVERSE CAMERA.BLUETOOTH, HEATED MIRRORS, SIDE AIRBAGS, POWER GROUP, BLACK ALLOYS, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Orr Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.