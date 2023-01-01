Menu
2019 Subaru Forester

0 KM

Details Description Features

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10425627
  Stock #: 7046
  VIN: JF2SKEDC8KH447735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 7046
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

THE UNBEATABLE SUBARU FORESTER! RELIABLE SPACIOUS, AND MOUNTAIN GOAT TRACTION. POWER GROUP, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS ETC.
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

