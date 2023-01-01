2019 Subaru Forester

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10425627

10425627 Stock #: 7046

7046 VIN: JF2SKEDC8KH447735

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7046

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Satellite Radio Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.