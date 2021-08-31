2019 Subaru Legacy

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,500 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 4 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7703461

7703461 Stock #: 19LGCY

19LGCY VIN: 4S3BNDN64K3034961

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 15,400 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Heated rear seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.