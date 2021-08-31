+ taxes & licensing
Sales: 613-297-5471
3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6
Sales: 613-297-5471
This low mileage 2019 Subaru Legacy with EyeSightPkg features leather interior, navigation system, heated front and rear seats, backup camera, pre-collission braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pre-collission throttle management, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, lead vehicle start alert, obstacle detecting, paddle shifters, heated steering wheel, keyless entry, push button start, auto dimming rear mirror, blind spot detection, rear cross alert, sunroof, reverse automatic detection, etc. Immaculate odour free non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels. We guarantee this Legacy has never been in any accidents an have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last photo). Factory warranty until June 24, 2024.
No admin fee and free Krown Rust Control included. HST/Licensing extra. Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satisfaction rating. Enjoy a stress free buying experience from our non commision sales staff. We are a family owned and operated business serving the Kanata/Stittsville for over 30 years.
3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6