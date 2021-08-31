Menu
2019 Subaru Legacy

15,400 KM

Details Description Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Searchers

Sales: 613-297-5471

2019 Subaru Legacy

2019 Subaru Legacy

Limited with EyeSightPkg

2019 Subaru Legacy

Limited with EyeSightPkg

Location

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Sales: 613-297-5471

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

15,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7703461
  • Stock #: 19LGCY
  • VIN: 4S3BNDN64K3034961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This low mileage 2019 Subaru Legacy with EyeSightPkg features leather interior, navigation system, heated front and rear seats, backup camera, pre-collission braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pre-collission throttle management, lane departure warning, lane sway warning, lead vehicle start alert, obstacle detecting, paddle shifters, heated steering wheel, keyless entry, push button start, auto dimming rear mirror, blind spot detection, rear cross alert, sunroof, reverse automatic detection, etc.  Immaculate odour free non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels.  We guarantee this Legacy has never been in any accidents an have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last photo).  Factory warranty until June 24, 2024.

 

No admin fee and free Krown Rust Control included.  HST/Licensing extra.  Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satisfaction rating.  Enjoy a stress free buying experience from our non commision sales staff.  We are a family owned and operated business serving the Kanata/Stittsville for over 30 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Heated rear seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Lane Keeping Assist

Auto Searchers

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Sales: 613-297-5471

Alternate Numbers
Service: 613-831-7688
