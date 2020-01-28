Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Sales: 613-297-5471

$20,388

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,600KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4595220
  • Stock #: 19CRLLIM
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE2K3006129
Exterior Colour
Copper
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This 2019 Corolla IM SE looks and drives like new. Options include backup camera, lane change warning, front collision mitigation, proximity keying, adaptive cruise control, tire pressure monitors, full set of winter and summer floor mats, push button start plus air, power windows, locks and mirrors, remote entry, etc. Immaculate non smoker interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels. We guarantee this Corolla IM has never been in any accidents and we have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last picture).. Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters and factory warranty until October 4, 2023.


No admin fee and free Krown Rust Control included. Financing available. HST/Licensing extra. Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satisfaction rating. Enjoy a stress free buying experience from our non commission sales staff. We are a family owned and operated business serving the Kanata/Stittsville area since 1990.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Auto Searchers

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

