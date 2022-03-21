$43,999+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2019 Toyota Highlander
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE LOADED
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
69,491KM
- Listing ID: 8759828
- Stock #: 6697
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH2KS565123
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 69,491 KM
LOADED WITH HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, COLLISION WARNING, BLIS, ALLOYS, 8 PASSENGER SEATING, ETC!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
