2019 Toyota Highlander

69,491 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE LOADED

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE LOADED

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8759828
  • Stock #: 6697
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH2KS565123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 69,491 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED WITH HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, COLLISION WARNING, BLIS, ALLOYS, 8 PASSENGER SEATING, ETC!




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

