XLE AWD! HEATED SEAT, SUNROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CARPLAY, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, ETC!

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

2019 Toyota RAV4

57,677 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE **COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE**

2019 Toyota RAV4

XLE **COMING SOON - CALL NOW TO RESERVE**

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,677KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV7KC004025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,677 KM

Vehicle Description

XLE AWD! HEATED SEAT, SUNROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CARPLAY, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!







**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2019 Toyota RAV4