2019 Volkswagen Atlas

79,018 KM

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

3.6 FSI Trendline 7 PASSENGER AWD

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

79,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8817029
  • Stock #: 6728
  • VIN: 1V2HR2CAXKC574081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 79,018 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD WITH 3 ROWS OFSEATING- LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES - EASILY FINANCEABLE!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

