2019 Volkswagen Golf

23,669 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

R 2.0 TSI

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

23,669KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7898493
  • VIN: WVWWA7AU0KW228954

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,669 KM

Vehicle Description

CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE FINANCE AND SAVE$2000!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
6 Speed Manual
AWD
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

