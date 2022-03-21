Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

34,753 KM

Details

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline R-LINE LOADED | MANUAL 6SPD

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline R-LINE LOADED | MANUAL 6SPD

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

34,753KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8682590
  Stock #: 6683
  VIN: 3VWW57BU9KM051123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,753 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE JETTA WITH RLINE PKG! WHITE WITH IVORY AND BLACK LEATHER, PANO ROOF, NAVIGATION REVERSE CAM, ETC THIS ONE IS A 6SPD MANUAL!




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

