$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4 TSI Highline R-LINE LOADED | MANUAL 6SPD
Location
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
34,753KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8682590
- Stock #: 6683
- VIN: 3VWW57BU9KM051123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,753 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE JETTA WITH RLINE PKG! WHITE WITH IVORY AND BLACK LEATHER, PANO ROOF, NAVIGATION REVERSE CAM, ETC THIS ONE IS A 6SPD MANUAL!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
