Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD for sale in Stittsville, ON

2020 Cadillac XT5

79,756 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Cadillac XT5

Luxury AWD

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1726664315
  2. 1726664315
  3. 1726664315
  4. 1726664315
  5. 1726664315
  6. 1726664315
  7. 1726664315
  8. 1726664315
  9. 1726664315
  10. 1726664315
  11. 1726664315
  12. 1726664315
  13. 1726664315
  14. 1726664315
  15. 1726664315
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,756KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYKNBR45LZ191212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,756 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westend Automotive

Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS for sale in Stittsville, ON
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS 92,973 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Stittsville, ON
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 132,999 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD for sale in Stittsville, ON
2020 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 79,756 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2020 Cadillac XT5