2020 Dodge Durango

Details Description Features

Citadel

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10110735
  • Stock #: 6986
  • VIN: 1C4RDJEGXLC2280X0

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED CITADEL PLATINUM! REAR DVD - HEATED AND VENTILATED LEATHER, NAVIGATION, TECHNOLOGY GROUP WITH LANE DEPARTURE, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, BLIS, TRAILER TWO GROUP CLASS 4, ETC ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

