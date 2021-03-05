Menu
2020 Ford F-150

40,588 KM

Details

$53,888

+ tax & licensing
$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

40,588KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6634826
  Stock #: a86191
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP8LFA86191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,588 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to guide you in purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. With 25 years of finance experience , multiple lenders for every credit situation and a staff that works with your budget , the process is simple & pressure free . All of our quality pre-owned vehicles come certified and fully detailed . Customized warranty packages to suit every need . Interest rates as low as 4.99% (oac)

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Defroster
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
4th Door
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

