2020 Ford F-150
Lariat 3.5 ECOBOOST - 6.5FT BOX - FX4 PACKAGE
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
85,561KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9976514
- Stock #: 6954
- VIN: 1FTFW1E46LFB72OXO
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,561 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L ECOBOOST - 6.5' BOX, LARIAT WITH FX4 PACKAGE, LOADED WITH HEATED LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BLIS, ALLOYS, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
