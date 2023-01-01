Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

17,357 KM

Details Description Features

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat **COMING SOON**

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat **COMING SOON**

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 9976517
  2. 9976517
  3. 9976517
  4. 9976517
  5. 9976517
  6. 9976517
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
17,357KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976517
  • Stock #: 6942
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP9LFA420X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,357 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KMS! LOADED LARIAT - HEATED LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, BLIS, REVERSE CAMERAS, ALL WITH THE AMAZING 2.7L ECOBOOST! GET GREAT FUEL ECONOMY AND TOW YOUR STUFF AROUND!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2019 Ford F-350 XLT ...
 45,218 KM
$83,999 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Limite...
 0 KM
$79,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lari...
 17,357 KM
$54,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory