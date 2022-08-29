Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Touring COMING SOON!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Touring COMING SOON!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 9221356
  2. 9221356
  3. 9221356
  4. 9221356
  5. 9221356
  6. 9221356
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9221356
  • Stock #: 6693
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F9XLH101044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 6693
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2017 RAM 1500 ST
 75,235 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 69,365 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-3 GT C...
 30,384 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory