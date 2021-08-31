Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda CR-V

20,655 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

LOADED EXL MODEL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

LOADED EXL MODEL

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 7980411
  2. 7980411
  3. 7980411
  4. 7980411
  5. 7980411
  6. 7980411
  7. 7980411
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

20,655KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7980411
  • Stock #: 6573
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H87LH214454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 6573
  • Mileage 20,655 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING WITH US SAVES YOU $2000!  CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE. 


LOADED WITH HEATED LEATHED, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REVERSE CAMERA, COLLISION WARNING, BLIS, BLUETOOTH, ETC! SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION.



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2015 Subaru Forester...
 137,772 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape Tit...
 191,532 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 199,185 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory