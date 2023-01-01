Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Infiniti QX60

54,901 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti QX60

2020 Infiniti QX60

ESSENTIAL **COMING SOON** BEST VALUE IN ITS CLASS!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti QX60

ESSENTIAL **COMING SOON** BEST VALUE IN ITS CLASS!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 9464088
  2. 9464088
  3. 9464088
  4. 9464088
  5. 9464088
  6. 9464088
  7. 9464088
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

54,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464088
  • Stock #: 6877
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MMXLC531999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 54,901 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER, 360 CAMERA, REVERSE SENSORS, ETC!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 116,622 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage SX...
 98,685 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 118,600 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory