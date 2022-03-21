Menu
2020 Jeep Gladiator

14,870 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2020 Jeep Gladiator

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S GLADIATOR SPORT! LOW KMS!

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Sport S GLADIATOR SPORT! LOW KMS!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

14,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8866889
  Stock #: 6745
  VIN: 1C6HJTAG8LL127123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,870 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS! HARDTOP AUTOMATIC, A/C POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA ETC!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Email Orr Motors

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

