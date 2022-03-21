$49,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2020 Jeep Gladiator
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Sport S GLADIATOR SPORT! LOW KMS!
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
14,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8866889
- Stock #: 6745
- VIN: 1C6HJTAG8LL127123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,870 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS! HARDTOP AUTOMATIC, A/C POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Orr Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9