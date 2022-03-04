2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 1 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8493878

8493878 Stock #: 6666

6666 VIN: 1C4RJFAG1LC424123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 13,127 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.