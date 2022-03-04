Menu
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

13,127 KM

Details

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo ALTITUDE PKG

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo ** COMING SOON** ALTITUDE PKG

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

13,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8493878
  • Stock #: 6666
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG1LC424123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,127 KM

Vehicle Description

BLACK ON BLACK LOADED ALTITUDE PACKAGE WITH PANO ROOF.



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

