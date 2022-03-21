Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

23,625 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Unlimited Sahara SAHARA UNLIMITED! LEATHER!

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

23,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8866886
  • Stock #: 6741
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN0LW177789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,625 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED SAHARA UNLIMITED! AUTOMATIC WITH LEATHER, ETC!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

