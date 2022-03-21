$49,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara SAHARA UNLIMITED! LEATHER!
Location
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
23,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8866886
- Stock #: 6741
- VIN: 1C4HJXEN0LW177789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,625 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED SAHARA UNLIMITED! AUTOMATIC WITH LEATHER, ETC!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9