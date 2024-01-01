Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Used
95,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 55SWF8EB5LU3330X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7296
  • Mileage 95,750 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED AWD SEDAN! HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, REVERSE CAM BLUETOOTH, ETC !

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!









**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
