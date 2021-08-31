2020 MINI 3 Door

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999 + taxes & licensing 8 , 9 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7868793

7868793 Stock #: 6541

6541 VIN: WMWXR5C08L2L55078

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 8,917 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.