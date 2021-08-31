Menu
2020 MINI 3 Door

8,917 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Cooper S COOPER "S"

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

8,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7868793
  • Stock #: 6541
  • VIN: WMWXR5C08L2L55078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 8,917 KM

Vehicle Description

CASH PRICE IS $2000 MORE THAN ADVERTISED PRICE FINANCE AND SAVE$2000!




COOPER "S" LOADED, HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, REVERSE CAM, BLUETOOTH ETC!



 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

