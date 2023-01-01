Menu
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

59,138 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

S AWD ! LEATHER UPGRADE

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

S AWD ! LEATHER UPGRADE

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976511
  • Stock #: 6854
  • VIN: 5N1DR2AM2LC580X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 6854
  • Mileage 59,138 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED LEATHER UPGRADE, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!



**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

