2020 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 1 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9976511

9976511 Stock #: 6854

6854 VIN: 5N1DR2AM2LC580X0

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 6854

Mileage 59,138 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.