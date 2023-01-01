$33,999+ tax & licensing
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
S AWD ! LEATHER UPGRADE
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
59,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9976511
- Stock #: 6854
- VIN: 5N1DR2AM2LC580X0
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 59,138 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED LEATHER UPGRADE, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
