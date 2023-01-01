$29,999+ tax & licensing
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV **COMING SOON**
Location
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
42,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10138569
- Stock #: 6971
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV9LC756907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,511 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
