2020 Nissan Rogue

42,511 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV **COMING SOON**

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV **COMING SOON**

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

42,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10138569
  Stock #: 6971
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV9LC756907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6971
  • Mileage 42,511 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD SV WITH GREAT OPTIONS! HEATED SEATS, REVERSES CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER TAILGATE, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

2018 Honda Accord Sp...
 77,655 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A7 3.0T Te...
 32,612 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Atla...
 51,877 KM
$47,999 + tax & lic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

