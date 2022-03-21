Menu
2020 Subaru WRX

10,200 KM

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 8801750
  VIN: JF1VA1J66L9825025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,200 KM

Vehicle Description

This low mileage Subaru WRX Limited features all wheel drive, leather interior, remote entry, backup camera, Navigation system, adaptive cruise control, blind side warning, sunroof, SXM, traction control, fog lights, heated front seats, power windows, locks and mirrors, power driver's seat, remote trunk, summer and winter excellent tires mounted on rims, etc.  Immaculate non smoker odour free interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels.  We have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last photo).  Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters plus factory until November 5, 2025.

 

No admin fee and included is an application of Krown Rust Control.  HST/Licnensing extra. Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satisfaction rating.  We are a family owned and operated business serving the Kanata/Stittsville for over 31 years.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

