2020 Subaru WRX
Limited
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 10,200 KM
Vehicle Description
This low mileage Subaru WRX Limited features all wheel drive, leather interior, remote entry, backup camera, Navigation system, adaptive cruise control, blind side warning, sunroof, SXM, traction control, fog lights, heated front seats, power windows, locks and mirrors, power driver's seat, remote trunk, summer and winter excellent tires mounted on rims, etc. Immaculate non smoker odour free interior, clean Carfax report and no repainted panels. We have included a photo of the Carfax report for your convenience (see last photo). Fully serviced with fresh oil and filters plus factory until November 5, 2025.
No admin fee and included is an application of Krown Rust Control. HST/Licnensing extra. Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer satisfaction rating. We are a family owned and operated business serving the Kanata/Stittsville for over 31 years.
