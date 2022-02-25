$36,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2020 Toyota RAV4
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD | LOW KMS!
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
23,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8430072
- Stock #: 6650
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV0LC127295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 23,290 KM
Vehicle Description
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
AWD WITH GREAT OPTIONS AND LOW KMS - SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Orr Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9