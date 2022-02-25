Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

23,290 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
LE AWD | LOW KMS!

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD | LOW KMS!

Location

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

23,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8430072
  • Stock #: 6650
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV0LC127295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 23,290 KM

Vehicle Description

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.  


AWD WITH GREAT OPTIONS AND LOW KMS - SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

