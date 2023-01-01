Menu
2020 Volvo XC60

58,331 KM

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

T6 Momentum

T6 Momentum

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

58,331KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10425630
  • Stock #: 7047
  • VIN: LYVA22RK9LB552702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7047
  • Mileage 58,331 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED ,MOMENTUM PACKAGE - BLUE WITH BEAUTIFUL SADDLE LEATHER INTERIOR, PANO ROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS,REVERSE CAM, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, POWER LIFTGATE ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

