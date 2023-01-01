2020 Volvo XC60

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 3 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10425630

10425630 Stock #: 7047

7047 VIN: LYVA22RK9LB552702

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7047

Mileage 58,331 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.