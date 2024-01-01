$29,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS
Location
Westend Automotive
5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-6786
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,973KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL79MUSL0MB052200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,973 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westend Automotive
2019 Ford Edge SEL 59,584 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Envision Essence 38,052 KM $34,888 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Blazer AWD 4dr 3.6L 51,520 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Email Westend Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westend Automotive
5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-836-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Westend Automotive
613-836-6786
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer