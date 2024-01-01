Menu
<div>BLACK TOP PACKAGE | TOW PACKAGE | SUN ROOF | 9 SPEAKER ALPINE STEREO </div>

**Advertised price is for finance purchase. 
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

2021 Dodge Durango

36,087 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

$44,999 + tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango

GT SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

2021 Dodge Durango

GT SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 10960520
  2. 10960520
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,999

$44,999 + taxes & licensing

36,087KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG0MC6420X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,087 KM

Vehicle Description

BLACK TOP PACKAGE | TOW PACKAGE | SUN ROOF | 9 SPEAKER ALPINE STEREO







**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2021 Dodge Durango