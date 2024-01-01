$44,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Dodge Durango
GT SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
2021 Dodge Durango
GT SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
36,087KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RDJDG0MC6420X0
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,087 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
BLACK TOP PACKAGE | TOW PACKAGE | SUN ROOF | 9 SPEAKER ALPINE STEREO
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Orr Motors
2022 RAM 1500 Laramie ** COMING SOON ** 1,106 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION! 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE ** JUST ARRIVED ** 50,506 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Orr Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Call Dealer
613-836-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2021 Dodge Durango