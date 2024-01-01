Menu
DIESEL! LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES, REVERSE CAM, BLUETOOTH, CARPLAY, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDTION! 



**Advertised price is for finance purchase. 
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

2021 GMC Yukon

68,135 KM

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon

SLE DIESEL!

2021 GMC Yukon

SLE DIESEL!

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2AKT6MR469213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7261
  • Mileage 68,135 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL! LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES, REVERSE CAM, BLUETOOTH, CARPLAY, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!

SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDTION!









**Advertised price is for finance purchase.



*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
