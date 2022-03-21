$28,999+ tax & licensing
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2021 Honda Civic
2021 Honda Civic
Sport SPORT | LOW KMS!
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
6,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8710634
- Stock #: 6659
- VIN: 2HGFC2F86MH011954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6659
- Mileage 6,019 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER LOW KMS! SPORT PACKAGE, AUTOMATIC, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9