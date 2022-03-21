Menu
2021 Honda Civic

6,019 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

Sport SPORT | LOW KMS!

2021 Honda Civic

Sport SPORT | LOW KMS!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

6,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8710634
  • Stock #: 6659
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F86MH011954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6659
  • Mileage 6,019 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KMS! SPORT PACKAGE, AUTOMATIC, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, ETC!




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

