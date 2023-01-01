Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Honda CR-V

2,224 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

Contact Seller
2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Honda CR-V

LX CHECK OUT THESE KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda CR-V

LX CHECK OUT THESE KMS!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

  1. 10498017
  2. 10498017
  3. 10498017
  4. 10498017
  5. 10498017
  6. 10498017
  7. 10498017
  8. 10498017
  9. 10498017
  10. 10498017
  11. 10498017
  12. 10498017
  13. 10498017
  14. 10498017
  15. 10498017
  16. 10498017
  17. 10498017
  18. 10498017
  19. 10498017
  20. 10498017
  21. 10498017
  22. 10498017
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
2,224KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10498017
  • Stock #: 6935
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H24MH0030X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6935
  • Mileage 2,224 KM

Vehicle Description

STILL LIKE NEW! HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS ETC!
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.


*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orr Motors

2021 Mazda CX-5 GT
 28,140 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 7,047 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V LX C...
 2,224 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orr Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory