**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more. 
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

2021 Honda CR-V

11,954 KM

Details

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

11,954KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H46MH2290X0

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7077
  • Mileage 11,954 KM

Vehicle Description

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.


*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-XXXX

613-836-3333

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2021 Honda CR-V