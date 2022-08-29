Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

0 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Honda CR-V

LX BARELY USED!

2021 Honda CR-V

LX BARELY USED!

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9309178
  • Stock #: 6800
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H29MH003123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 6800
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT OPTIONS AND TECH! WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES INCLUDED!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

