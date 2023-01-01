2021 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 9 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9895721

9895721 Stock #: 6920

6920 VIN: 2HKRW2H45MH233X00

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 6920

Mileage 72,960 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.