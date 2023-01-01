2021 Honda Pilot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 8 2 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9836948

9836948 Stock #: 6948

6948 VIN: 5FNYF6H71MB5040X0

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 29,823 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.