$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Orr Motors
613-836-3333
2021 Honda Pilot
EX-L NAVI
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
29,823KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9836948
- Stock #: 6948
- VIN: 5FNYF6H71MB5040X0
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,823 KM
Vehicle Description
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
