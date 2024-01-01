$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2021 Hyundai Sonata
Luxury VERY CLEAN - ONE OWNER - FULLY LOADED LUXURY TRIM
2021 Hyundai Sonata
Luxury VERY CLEAN - ONE OWNER - FULLY LOADED LUXURY TRIM
Location
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
45,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPEL4J22MH105829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,562 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED SONATA! FULL LEATHER WITH HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL. PANORAMIC ROOF - 360 DEGREE CAMERA - BOSE AUDIO !!
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Email Orr Motors
Orr Motors
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Call Dealer
613-836-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Hyundai Sonata