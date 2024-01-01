$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Essential
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Essential
Location
Westend Automotive
5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
613-836-6786
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,256KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J2CA42MU409922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,256 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westend Automotive
2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential 139,256 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Kicks SV 84,997 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Terrain Denali 75,437 KM $33,888 + tax & lic
Email Westend Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westend Automotive
5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-836-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Westend Automotive
613-836-6786
2021 Hyundai Tucson