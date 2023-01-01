Menu
2021 Jeep Wrangler

35,189 KM

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara **COMING SOON** SAHARA UNLIMITED ALTITUDE!

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara **COMING SOON** SAHARA UNLIMITED ALTITUDE!

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

35,189KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9730195
  • Stock #: 6916
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG4MW548X23

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,189 KM

Vehicle Description

TONS OF FACTORY OPTIONS! 25LALTITUDE PACKAGE WITH HEATED LEATHER, COLD WEATHER GROUP, TRAILER TOW, HD ELECTRICAL, LED LIGHTING, 8 SPEED TORQUE FLITE TRANS, 3.6L V6 WITH ETORQUE, AND MORE!



SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!




**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

