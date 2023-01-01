$34,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9
28,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10498023
- Stock #: 7039
- VIN: JM3KFBDM3M0107119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,140 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD CERTIFIED AND IN EXCELLENT CONDITION.
**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.
*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed is for the Year, Make and Model of the vehicle, and may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
