2021 RAM 1500

23,157 KM

Details Description Features

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Orr Motors

613-836-3333

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

23,157KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10331964
  • Stock #: 7025
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT9MN6650X0

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,157 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED SPORT WITH A NICE LIFT AND EVEN NICER WHEEL PACKAGE!

**Advertised price is for finance purchase only, Cash purchase price is $2000 more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Orr Motors

Orr Motors

6230 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

